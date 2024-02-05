Payden & Rygel Investment Group Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 97,270 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 188,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 211,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 681,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,663,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in International Business Machines by 47.4% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The firm has a market cap of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

