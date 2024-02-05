PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 61,763 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

PayPal Trading Down 0.7 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,187,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,829,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

