PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $301.04 million and $9.26 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 301,175,241 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 301,175,241.4. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99968044 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,745,287.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

