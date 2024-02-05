Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,459 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

