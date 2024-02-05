Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.46.

JKHY stock opened at $165.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $182.25.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

