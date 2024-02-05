Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.95. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

