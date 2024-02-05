Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNR. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of PNR opened at $73.83 on Friday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

