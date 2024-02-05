PGGM Investments Buys 1,667 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $93.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

