PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,960 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in CBRE Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in CBRE Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $85.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

