PGGM Investments Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,591 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CSX were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $73,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $9,303,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 10.9% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.53 on Monday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.