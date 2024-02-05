PGGM Investments Lowers Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.87 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

