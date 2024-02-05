PGGM Investments Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,096 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

OMC stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.44.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

