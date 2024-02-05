PGGM Investments Sells 3,469 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.29.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

WM opened at $188.21 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $188.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

