PGGM Investments Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Xylem were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.0 %

XYL stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

