Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 3.4% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 567,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 93,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

PM traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.06. 1,248,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,756,196. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.71. The company has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

