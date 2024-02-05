Phraction Management LLC Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Phraction Management LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after buying an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 912,015 shares of company stock valued at $320,157,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of META stock traded down $14.39 on Monday, hitting $460.60. The stock had a trading volume of 19,776,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,012,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day moving average is $326.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

