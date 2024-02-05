Phraction Management LLC Invests $677,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 325.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 60.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $442.08. 259,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

