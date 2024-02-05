Phraction Management LLC Purchases 6,562 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Phraction Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 5.7% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,339,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.64. 1,017,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.54. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.