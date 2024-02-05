PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at ATB Capital

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PHX

PHX Energy Services Stock Performance

PHX stock traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.99. The company had a trading volume of 68,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,689. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.58 and a 12 month high of C$9.78. The firm has a market cap of C$436.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.30.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$169.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$157.50 million. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 1.5849673 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$33,336.00. In related news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks sold 192,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.96, for a total transaction of C$1,728,384.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total transaction of C$33,336.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,720. Corporate insiders own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.