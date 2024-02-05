Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DOC stock opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,734,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 88.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,572,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515,172 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

