Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236,750 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 524,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,984,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $11.95 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

