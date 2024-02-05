Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.51. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 305.7% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 20,609,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529,543 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 437.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 203,463 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

