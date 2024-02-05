Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.19.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $227.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

