Piper Sandler Cuts Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target to $5.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APTO. StockNews.com upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APTO opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.40. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -7.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.