Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 339.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises approximately 1.5% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,762,000 after purchasing an additional 657,366 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.94.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,163. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $84.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

