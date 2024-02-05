Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

NYSE:POST traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.33. 779,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,770. Post has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Analysts anticipate that Post will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dorothy M. Burwell sold 700 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $58,954.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $317,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Post by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

