Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 593.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.8%.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Postal Realty Trust stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 115,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,527. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $307.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 419.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 13,972.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

