PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $88,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 70.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $63,244,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,523. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

