Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Premier worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Premier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Premier by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of PINC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,208. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

About Premier



Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

