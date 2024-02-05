Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.060-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,754. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 1,174.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

