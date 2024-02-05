Premier (PINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.43 million. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.26 on Monday. Premier has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

PINC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Premier by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 3,921.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Premier by 1,174.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

