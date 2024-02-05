PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Plans $0.58 Semi-annual Dividend

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

PriceSmart has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PriceSmart has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PriceSmart to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 173,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $61.82 and a twelve month high of $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $149,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $531,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 31.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 54,331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 11.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 135.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

