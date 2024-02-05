Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,136 shares during the period. Primoris Services makes up about 1.0% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Primoris Services worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $4,091,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 524,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 78,922 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at $2,749,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 80,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $36.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $123,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $271,606.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,024 shares of company stock worth $2,028,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

