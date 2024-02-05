PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.86

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.86 and last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 86635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $174,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 4,360 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $174,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $804,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,208. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

