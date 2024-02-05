Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta Sells 40,174 Shares

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 40,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $2,287,909.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,624,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Progress Software by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,751,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,315,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

