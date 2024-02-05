ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Position Lowered by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 10.1% of LTG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LTG Capital LLC owned 0.24% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.99. 1,555,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.28.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

