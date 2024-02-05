ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stake Lessened by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 293.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

SSO stock opened at $69.53 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

