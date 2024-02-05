PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.82.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.54.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total value of $1,112,502.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,314.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,978 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,112,502.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,314.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,092 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

