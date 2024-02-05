PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $195.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $166.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.82.

PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.54. PTC has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $185.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,092 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

