PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $205.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.82.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $178.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.73, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. PTC has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $185.07.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock worth $5,914,092. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

