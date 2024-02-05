Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

