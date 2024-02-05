Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Up 2.7%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $107.42 and last traded at $106.35. Approximately 192,343 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,497,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $377,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

