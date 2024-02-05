Qtum (QTUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29.04 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $295.79 million and $29.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00006622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.62 or 0.05388691 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00081420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00028805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

