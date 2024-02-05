QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

