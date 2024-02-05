QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

