Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $173.17 and last traded at $174.62. Approximately 172,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 348,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QLYS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

