Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,592 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $204.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $147.33 and a one year high of $219.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.