Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.10.

NYSE DGX opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

