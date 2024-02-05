Raymond James Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

