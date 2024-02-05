Raymond James Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $223.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $190.00 to $223.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.78.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $218.76 on Friday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $219.74. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 746,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,779,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,077 shares of company stock worth $104,224,222. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

